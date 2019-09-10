|
Joyce T. Wilson, daughter of the late Grace Walters Norris and Emerson Norris, Sr. was born February 22, 1942 in Northumberland County, Virginia.
At an early age, Joyce was baptized and joined Mount Olive Baptist Church in Wicomico Church. She attended the public schools of Northumberland County, graduating from Central High School in 1960. After high school, Joyce embarked on her journey into the workforce in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Washington, DC.
She married J. W. Thomas (deceased) in 1966 and was blessed with two children, Alan and Shanelle. She later remarried and moved to Detroit, Michigan with her husband, Ernest Wilson (deceased).
In the early 80's, Joyce returned to Washington, DC where she joined Rock Creek Baptist Church. At Rock Creek Joyce's passion to serve flourished under the leadership of Rev. Jeffery Mitchell. As a faithful Bible student and member, Joyce held several positions including church secretary, president of pastor's aide, and usher board.
Joyce returned home to the Northern Neck in 2016 and immediately became a regular fixture in her home church, Mount Olive, where she helped with pastor's aide and served on several committees.
Joyce's presence will be greatly missed; but, her legacy of caring and service will continue through those she leaves behind to cherish her memory. She leaves her children, son, Alan (Felicia) and daughter, Shanelle; nine grandchildren, Clifton James, Corey, Kamerin, Justin, Anthony, Wesley, Kevin, Keith, and Allison as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Joyce also leaves to mourn three brothers, Randolph (Elsie), Douglas (Margaret), and Stanley (Phyllis); five sisters, Eva, Gladys, Violet, Helen (Donald), and Patricia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends, and a very special cousin, Barbara Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Wicomico Church. Friends may call at Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Burgess on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the church Friday 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 11, 2019