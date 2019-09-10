|
Kelley Brown Dameron, 56, of Wicomico Church passed away August 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil E. Dameron; sons, Tony Sterrett (Kirbie), Forrest Dameron (Roxsey), Clayton Dameron (Ginny) and Bradley Dameron; daughter, Belinda Taylor (Shadd); mother, Jeannette Brown; stepmother, Carol Brown; eleven grandchildren, Alyson, Trevor, Noah, Max, Ella, Brooks, Molly, Trent, Hunter, Avery and Darred; brothers, Jerry Brown (Valorie), Larry Brown, and Steve Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Milton Brown and her beloved sheltie, Penny.
A memorial service was held Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven, P. O. Box 1267, Warsaw, VA 22572 or ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, 5211 West Broad Street, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23230.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 11, 2019