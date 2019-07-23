Leon Gustavious Edwards, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after surgery and a week in the hospital. He was born April 22, 1940 in Fairport, VA to Erville Thomas Edwards and Velma Haynie Edwards.

Leon graduated from Northumberland High School in 1959 and went to work at Sylvia Motor Company in Buegess, Virginis as a body and fender man. He did body work for many years and then took the position of Service Manager, which he also held for many years. Leon later became part owner of the company. He then accepted a position at Northumberland High School teaching small engine repair where he stayed for three years until the new Northern Neck Regional Vocational Center opened. He taught there for 27 years and retired in 2006. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his students; and there were many over the years that went on to own and run their own businesses. In 2016 Leon had the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Vocational Center.

During the years from 1972 to 2018, Leon owned and ran a boat business, B & L Marine. He worked on boats after school every day and on weekends. Fast boats and fast cars were things he relished and he owned a few of each.

In 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Blanche Jones and they had two children, Sharon Major Edwards Sinclair and Liza Leone Edwards Cash (Stevie). He had four grandchildren, Berkley Cash (Katelyn), Sarah Sinclair (Jon), Faith Sinclair and Clay Cash.

He dreamed of building a log cabin and in 1989 that became a reality. He enjoyed fishing and looking for Indian artifacts around the creek shore. He had a special place in his heart for orphan animals and brought many home to live. He fed cats that had been abandoned for years up until his death.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church in Callao at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Leon's family asks for donations to be made to the Northumberland County Animal Shelter at PO Box 603, Burgess, VA 22432. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 24, 2019