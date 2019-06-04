Leonard Franklin Clark, 64, of Warsaw, departed from his earthly journey on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born September 18, 1954 to Leonard Dandridge Clark and Alice Virginia Smith Clark who preceded him in death.

In 1986, Frank found the love of his life, Charlene Fancher, in Biloxi, Mississippi while he was traveling and working for Zapata-Haynie. He then decided to stay in Mississippi to be with Charlene. The two returned to Portsmouth, Virginia in 1992 and worked for Dolly Madison Bakery and later for Schwan's food delivery. In 2006, he returned to his hometown of Farnham and continued the profession that he always loved, being a waterman. When he retired, he took a part-time newspaper carrier position with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Mr. Clark went by many names, Frankie, Frank, Bubba, Cat, Paw Paw, and Poppa Frank by those close to him but one thing was for sure – his love for his family. He enjoyed playing baseball in his earlier years and continued to be an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. Frank was also a Redskins fan, enjoyed NASCAR racing and remained a hunting and fishing enthusiast his entire life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Fancher Clark; two sons, Carl Joseph Malota (Mandy) and Jeffery Scott Malota (Leigh); five grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Osborne and Sandra Harper; three nieces, one nephew and three greatnieces. Frank will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to . of the Northern Neck, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060 in memory of Leonard Franklin Clark.