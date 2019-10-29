|
|
On the morning of October 26, 2019, Lillian Harris England of Montross passed away at the age of 94. She was born on May 10, 1925 to Edward and Julia Self Harris, and she was married to the late Vernon England. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, sister, Luella P. Hogan; brother, Lewis "Pete" Harris; and her son, Raymond E. Bowen. She is survived by her grandsons, Eddie Bowen (Becky) of Montross and Kennon Bowen (Kasey) of Colonial Beach. Also surviving Mrs. England are her great-grandchildren, Zach Bowen, Nick Bowen, Brooke Bowen, and Kamden Bowen.
Lillian was an active member of Grant United Methodist Church where she played the organ by ear, and served as treasurer. She was a retired bookkeeper from Stratford Hall Plantation. She will be remembered as a dignified little lady who was devoted to her family and friends. Mrs. England enjoyed conversing with neighbors, working in her yard, and watching birds.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home – Montross Chapel. Visitation will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Grant Cemetery Fund, 11312 Kings Highway, Montross, Va. 22520. Private interment.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 30, 2019