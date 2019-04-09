Linda Marie DeLaney, 58, a resident of Lottsburg for the past nine years, died Monday, April 1, 2019 in Michigan.

Linda had been a science teacher at Montross Middle School for the past five years and was a science teacher at Northumberland High School for three years before that.

Linda leaves behind a daughter, Kelli Delaney and granddaughter, Emma Delaney of FL and two sons, Kyle (Magi) Delaney of HI and Kevin Delaney of Taylor, MI; and three brothers, Dan, Larry, and Tom Lamble. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Mary Lou Lamble. Linda also leaves behind many extended family, colleagues, and dear friends.

Linda loved animals and nature, which is why she became a science teacher and enjoyed teaching. Also, she leaves behind her furry babies and she was a volunteer for a non-profit animal rescue in Reedville, VA. Donations can be made in Linda's name to the Northern Neck Humane Society, P.O. Box 233, Reedville, VA 22539.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 6, at 3 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Milford, MI, Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary