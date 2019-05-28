|
Lloyd Franklin McKenney, 76, of Heathsville passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was the youngest of 18 children and a lifelong truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hammoudeh McKenney; a sister, Ethel McKenney Brown of Flatwoods, Kentucky; sons, Kenny Prescott (Sue) of Callao, Yousef Hammoudeh (Taylor) of Greer, South Carolina; daughters, Lisa Horton ( Butch) of Farnham, Kimberly Sutton (Tim) of Stafford, and Yussra Hammoudeh of Heathsville. Lloyd also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Sophia, D.C., Michael, Dustin, Tatianna, Christian, Aiden, and Oliver; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Warsaw Church of God in Haynesville with Pastor Don Bryant officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Warsaw Church of God.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lloyd Franklin McKenney Memorial Fund, c/o of Welch Funeral Home, 10300 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572 or The of the Northern Neck (make checks payable to the ), c/o Lenna Daiger, 9597 Cople Hwy, Hague, VA 22469.
Published in Northern Neck Group on May 29, 2019