Lois Lynch, age 83, of Lottsburg passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. She was predeceased by her husband, John Albert Lynch.
Lois was born in Bertha, MN and was one of 12 brothers and sisters of which two brothers and four sisters remain. She enjoyed joining in for activities occasionally at the Callao Moose Lodge as well as keeping her garden filled with beautiful flowers each spring and summer. She was a caretaker in her later years after working at Ames Department Store in Warsaw, and various other places of employment.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date when she will be buried with her late husband, John. Her sweet smile will remain in the hearts and minds of many who knew and loved her.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 28, 2019