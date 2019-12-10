|
|
Louis Passiano Middleton, 93, of Callao, passed on Saturday, December 7, 2019, one day after his 70th wedding anniversary to the love of his life, Clara Mae. He enjoyed working and fishing in his spare time, but loved his family more than anything else.
He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Mae Middleton; son, Wayne Middleton; daughters, Frances Middleton Newsome (Charles) and Nancy Shelley (William); seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee and Thelma Lempkuhl Middleton; brother, Raymond Middleton; sister, Thelma Henry and grandson, Chris Middleton.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel with interment following in the Henderson United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor David Metz conducted the funeral service. Pallbearers were grandsons, Matthew Shelley, Nathan Shelley and Mark Harrison; great-grandsons, Alex Langford and Jacob Dunaway; and grandson-in-law, David Langford.
The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad at PO Box 82 Callao, VA 22435.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019