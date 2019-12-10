Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Passiano Middleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Passiano Middleton Obituary
Louis Passiano Middleton, 93, of Callao, passed on Saturday, December 7, 2019, one day after his 70th wedding anniversary to the love of his life, Clara Mae. He enjoyed working and fishing in his spare time, but loved his family more than anything else.
He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Mae Middleton; son, Wayne Middleton; daughters, Frances Middleton Newsome (Charles) and Nancy Shelley (William); seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee and Thelma Lempkuhl Middleton; brother, Raymond Middleton; sister, Thelma Henry and grandson, Chris Middleton.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel with interment following in the Henderson United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor David Metz conducted the funeral service. Pallbearers were grandsons, Matthew Shelley, Nathan Shelley and Mark Harrison; great-grandsons, Alex Langford and Jacob Dunaway; and grandson-in-law, David Langford.
The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad at PO Box 82 Callao, VA 22435.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -