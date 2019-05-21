|
|
Lucy Martha Thurston, 87, of Saluda, formerly of Farnham, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a member of Farnham Baptist Church, a retired seamstress at Levi Strauss; she helped patients with physical therapy at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and enjoyed babysitting.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Peggy "Toodie" Reynolds of Saluda; brothers, Thomas and Harrison Coates, both of Farnham; sisters, Violet Mozingo, Thelma O'Bier, Annie Gray Douglas, and Alice Swann; five grandchildren, Wendy Newsome, Jennifer Martin, Casey Reynolds, Beth Major, and Heather Gulasky; ten great-grandchildren, Abby, Scott, Landon, Lexie, Hailey, Hunter, Karli, Gracie, Carter, and Lilly; one great-great-grandchild, Henley Hudson, and canine companion, Daisy Mae.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Newton Thurston; parents, Thomas and Annielee Coates and daughter, Annie "Sweets" Gulasky.
A funeral service was held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Farnham Baptist Church where interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at 1 p.m. before the funeral services at the church.
Published in Northern Neck Group on May 22, 2019