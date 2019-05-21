Malcolm "Mac" Dewey Tignor, 92, of Senoia, GA died May 19, 2019. He was born April 27, 1927 in Champlain, VA to the late Thomas Jefferson and Violet Stevens Tignor. At an early age, he sold ice door to door and later delivered milk for Pet Dairy. After retirement, he became a school bus driver. Mr. Tignor was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a softball coach and Cub Scout Den Master and enjoyed bowling. For many years he was active at Henderson United Methodist Church, Callao and for the last two years he attended First Baptist Church of Peachtree City. He was also a member of the Ruritans Club. Mr. Tignor was an avid gardener, enjoyed maintaining his yard, and riding his lawn mower. He lived his life with kindness, gentleness, and devotion to his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marjorie Dawson Tignor; sons, Malcolm Dewey Tignor, Jr. (Sonya) of Senoia, GA and Jeffery Marchant Tignor (Terrie) of Chesterfield, VA; daughter, Todd Jennifer Tignor, of Durham, NC; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Tignor (Martha Kay) of Little Rock, AR; sisters, Mary Evans, Evelyn Broach, and Dorothy Moorefield, all of Richmond, and Joyce Southerland (John) of Alta Vista, VA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the chapel of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home in Peachtree City, GA, with Mr. Dick Bowley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to , www.alz.org, Meals on wheels of Coweta, mealsonwheelscoweta.org, or Amedisys Hospice Foundation, www.amedisys.com.