More Obituaries for Margaret Keahey
Margaret Morgan Keahey

Margaret Morgan Keahey Obituary
Margaret Morgan Keahey, 89, of Colonial Beach died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Westmoreland County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Morgan. She had served as a teacher's aide at Oak Grove for many years. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Eugene Keahey; two children, Anthony R. Hall (Wendi) and Charlene Monroe (Jason); a brother, Alvin T. Morgan; a sister, Mabel Shinn; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by a son, Harrison Hall, Jr and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1655 Claymont Road, Colonial Beach, VA. 22443. A private graveside burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 10, 2019
