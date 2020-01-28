|
Marjorie Lewis Hanks, age 85, of Farnham passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Grayson Warren Lewis and Hilda Virginia Lewis.
Marjorie was a member of Farnham Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 40 years. She loved her family dearly and always put them first. Her favorite pastime was working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Albert Jacob Hanks, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Hanks McGeorge (Howard), and Linda Hanks Ashton (Steve); grandchildren, Mandy Brann McGeorge, Drew McGeorge (Lynsie), Kyle Ashton, Lexi Hanks, Tori Hanks, Aaron McGeorge, Taylor McGeorge, Landon McGeorge, and Chloe McGeorge; sisters, Dorothy Lewis Abbott (Randolph) and Olive Jeane Thrift; a special cousin, Violet Bartlett; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Shirley C. Barrack.
Marjorie was also preceded in death by her son, Dandridge Albert "Danny" Hanks; grandsons, Mitchell Wade McGeorge and Brad McGeorge; a granddaughter, Kendall Ashton; a brother, Grayson Warren Lewis, Jr; and a sister, Edna "Katy" Lewis Bush.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Farnham Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Morrison officiating. Interment followed in the Farnham Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Farnham Baptist Church, P. O. Box 101, Farnham, VA 22460.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 29, 2020