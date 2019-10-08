|
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Marjorie Marks Rhodes of Marietta, GA, passed away at the age of 69. She is survived by her son, Clinton "Clint" Hall Rhodes of Midlothian, VA; her grand-dog, Mallorca of Midlothian; and her sister, Jeanine Marks Carfagna of Vass, NC. She was born on August 6, 1950, to Thomas Dennard "T.D." Marks and Lizzie Mae Gordon Marks in Richmond. Her childhood home was in Warsaw where she enjoyed her friends, animals, art, and playing sports. Marjorie's beloved father was a long time funeral director in Warsaw and Tappahannock who served and supported the whole community in their times of need. Her parents contributed their many talents toward making the town and the Northern Neck a better place. After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1974, she moved to Atlanta, GA, to pursue a career in the fashion industry. Her creative talents and love of nature would ultimately lead her to becoming a florist with Publix Supermarkets from 1992 until October of 2018. Marjorie loved making floral arrangements for her friends and customers. Her family and friends are forever grateful to the kindness, care, and support she received from the Historic Roswell Place Community during her brief stay there. While she is no longer physically with us, her creative spirit will always surround us. She loved Warsaw, her classmates, friends and neighbors all her life. Marjorie will return forever home to Warsaw where a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main Street, in Warsaw.
Please consider a memorial donation to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Canine Companions for Independence, or The Richmond SPCA.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 9, 2019