Mrs. Marjorie Smallwood Summerson, 85, passed away Thursday, January 02, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born February 17, 1934 in Montross, VA to Rosser Flynn and Thelma Fones Smallwood. Mrs. Summerson was a dedicated Christian and an active member of Burkhead United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking, yoga, gardening, bird watching and her beloved Northern Neck of Virginia. She had a wonderful sense of humor and wit and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed travel in the US, Canada and Europe. Preceding her in death were two brothers, Bill Smallwood and Manny Smallwood, and a sister, Mary Thelma Sanford. Surviving is her husband of 62 years, John "Buck" Summerson; son, John Summerson of Winston-Salem; son, Graham Summerson and wife, Mandy of Durham; daughter, Jan Hale and husband, Holland of Durham; four grandchildren, Luke Hale, Lizzie Hale, Gray Summerson and Matthew Summerson; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 8, 2020
