Mary Ann Rogers Ridgway Obituary
Mary Ann Rogers Ridgway, 73, of Hacks Neck, Heathsville, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Lew Ridgway; son, Rickie Dawson; brothers, Ray Rogers of Reedville and John Rogers of Richmond; sister, Kathleen Wissig of Ellicott City, Md. and numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was close. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Ray Rogers, Sr., and Dorothy Neal Rogers of Ophelia; sisters, Dorothy Alphine Crossley of Woodbridge, Carrie Lee Bryant of Heathsville and Otelia Robertson of Reedville, and brother, James Samuel Rogers of Millersville, Md.
Mary Ann started her career with Tidewater Telephone in Warsaw where she worked alongside her sister, Otelia, as a telephone operator. She had several accounting positions with different companies and ended her career at Zapata Haynie (now Omega Protein) where she worked for 25 years before retiring.
Mary Ann was a member of Fairfields United Methodist Church, Burgess and was an active member in the choir.
Funeral services were held 11:00 a. m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment followed the service at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville. Family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfields United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 579, Burgess, VA 22432 or Roseland Cemetery, P. O. Box 32, Reedville, VA 22539.
Online remembrances may be made at www.curriefuneral.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 18, 2019
