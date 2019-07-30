Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Verlander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eleanor Verlander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eleanor Verlander Obituary
At the age of 95, Mary Eleanor Verlander went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Verlander, Sr. She is survived by three children, George B. Verlander, Jr. Sharon Salyers (Charlie), Jeanne Daiger (Merle) and beloved sister, Florence Chatham; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel with Pastor Jon Davis officiating. Interment was at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, Tidwells. Pallbearers were Ben Verlander, George "GC" Verlander, Larry White, Chris Daiger, Travis Cundiff, and George B. Verlander, III.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.