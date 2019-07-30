|
|
At the age of 95, Mary Eleanor Verlander went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Verlander, Sr. She is survived by three children, George B. Verlander, Jr. Sharon Salyers (Charlie), Jeanne Daiger (Merle) and beloved sister, Florence Chatham; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel with Pastor Jon Davis officiating. Interment was at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, Tidwells. Pallbearers were Ben Verlander, George "GC" Verlander, Larry White, Chris Daiger, Travis Cundiff, and George B. Verlander, III.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019