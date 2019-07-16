Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Bowles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Bowles Obituary
Mary L. Bowles, 88, of Reedville, Virginia passed away July 10, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi E. Bowles; son, Richard I. Bowles; numerous nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph R. Luttrell and Mamie B. Luttrell and her husband, Joseph Ira Bowles.
She was a loving mother and a friend to all.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a. m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Tibitha Church of God, Reedville, Va. Interment will follow the service at Roseland Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p. m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1, Reedville, VA 22539.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.