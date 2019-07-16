|
Mary L. Bowles, 88, of Reedville, Virginia passed away July 10, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi E. Bowles; son, Richard I. Bowles; numerous nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph R. Luttrell and Mamie B. Luttrell and her husband, Joseph Ira Bowles.
She was a loving mother and a friend to all.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a. m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Tibitha Church of God, Reedville, Va. Interment will follow the service at Roseland Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p. m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1, Reedville, VA 22539.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 17, 2019