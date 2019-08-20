|
Mary L. (Landry) Sawyer, 79, of Heathsville, wife of Joseph (Joe) A. Sawyer, entered into eternal peace Friday, August 16, 2019 peacefully at home in Heathsville. The daughter of the late Joseph Landry and Rena Landry, 99, living in Warsaw, VA. Mary was born and raised in New Hampshire and Connecticut. She was married to Joe for 61 years and while Joe was in the Army (27 years), Mary raised their sons while Joe was away on duty. Mary and Joe have owned property on the Great Wicomico River for 40 years. Mary's employment began with picking tobacco and ended as Librarian at the Center for US Military History in Washington, D.C. She had 22 years of government service. A loving grandmother and great grandmother, Mary enjoyed spending time with them and teaching them. She enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling and her cats. She supported many charities, was active in several quilting guilds and volunteered at the Reedville Fisherman's Museum. Mary is survived by two children Joseph Sawyer, Jr. and his wife Carmen of Carson City, NV, James Sawyer and his wife Mary of Chantilly, VA; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one brother James Landry and one sister Jane Beaudoin. At Mary's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Upper Pemi Historical Society Museum, PO BOX 863, Lincoln, NH 03251-0863.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 21, 2019