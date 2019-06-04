On May 27, 2019, Mary Lou Granacher of Kilmarnock, passed from this earth to her heavenly home. She was born April 7, 1931 in Binghamton, NY, to John Blaine and Marian (Colburn) L'Hommedieu.

Mary Lou is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert Leroy Granacher (2015), and her sister, Joyce Ann Schrader-Taras (2010), formerly of Binghamton.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Scott Lee Granacher (Betsy) of St. Augustine, FL and Debra Alane Gibbs (Joseph) of Reedville; her grandchildren, Mitchell Philip Goewey (Margaret) of Richmond and Lynette Lee Riggs (Chayne) of Jacksonville, FL; and her precious great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Mary Riggs, 5 months of age.

She is also survived by her niece and nephews, Linda Koffman (Ron) of Camilla, GA, Kenneth Schrader (Judy) of Orlando, FL, Jason Schrader (Elaine) of Clemmons, NC, and their families.

Mary Lou and Bob raised their family in Williamsville, NY, where she rejoiced in her work for the school system as a nurse's aide and teacher's aide for elementary pupils with special needs. Upon retirement, they moved to Atlantic Beach, FL, making dear friends with their neighbors, and where she cheerily greeted patients at the reception desk of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Upon their move to Kilmarnock in 2003, Mary Lou enjoyed volunteering on Fridays at RGH's Seconds Unlimited thrift shop, and family outings to her favorite restaurants, Lee's and The Oaks. Their devoted Yorkshire Terrier companion, Mia, was adopted by a special friend, Connie Manson.

For the past 14 months, Mary Lou resided at Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock where the loving care and companionship of the entire staff guided her through the transitions of her life. Dedicated Hospice caregivers eased her journey home with gentleness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Virginia Tappahannock, PO Box 2098, Tappahannock, VA 22560.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be announced.