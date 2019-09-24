|
|
Mary Margaret "Mickey" Boster Beard, born March 1, 1934 in San Diego, CA, walked through the Garden Gate into the Loving Arms of God on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Bowling Green, VA. She was escorted home by her late husband, Edwin Kemper Beard, to be joyfully greeted by her mother, Elizabeth Ann Forman; father, Russell Boster; two brothers, George L. "Rip" Winkler and Russell M. "Buddy" Winkler; and nephew, Lance P. Winkler. With focused determination and passion, Mickey, with the help and guidance of her cousin, Bruce Fenstermaker, and his wife, Linda, researched and discovered the remains of her beloved brother, Rip, who was killed in WWII and had him brought back and interred at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors. Mickey was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A talented artist, writer and genealogy expert, she loved her animals and all wild "critters." She was a Champion of Veterans and Veterans rights, an American Patriot. She will be remembered by her sister-in-law, Laveda Winkler; her two daughters, Debra Bosko and Beth Boswell; son-in-law, Thomas Boswell; two sons, Mark Chapin and Kemper Beard and their wives; eight grandchildren and their spouses and twelve great-grandchildren; cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to Honor and Remember at www.honorandremember.org or to a Veterans organization of your choice. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 25, 2019