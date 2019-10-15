|
|
Mary Priscilla Cowart Cockrell, 93, of Ophelia, Virginia died October 10, 2019 at Regional Memorial Hospital in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Born August 17, 1926 in Lake Virginia, she was the daughter of William John and Olive Headley Cowart.
Mary Priscilla was a homemaker. She graduated from Callao High School in 1944. After high school she studied nursing at St. Luke's Hospital in Richmond. She worked part-time as an alternate postmaster at Ophelia Post Office and substitute clerk for Northumberland County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Mary Priscilla was very active at Afton United Methodist Church where she was a member since 1953. She was very involved in the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday school, supervised and taught Bible School, sang in the choir, and directed the children's choir. She volunteered for many organizations in the community, canvassed for funds, and helped organize the annual Ophelia July 4th parade.
Her husband, Dandridge Addison Cockrell Jr. and her brothers, John, Andrew, and Lake Cowart, preceded Mary Priscilla in death. She is survived by a brother-in-law, John Grafton Cockrell; five children, W. Page (Linda), Priscilla Stevens, Andy (Carol), Mark (Pam), and Olivia (John Morgenthaler); eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary P. never met a stranger, all were welcome and there was always room for one more at her dinner table. She enjoyed having a house full of people; "the more the merrier" was her motto. She could whip up a meal for many from very few ingredients, the miracle of "loaves and fishes" happened daily in her kitchen. The fare could be meager but the conversation was always lively, no one was turned away. She kept in touch with everyone she had ever met.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Afton United Methodist Church in Ophelia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Afton United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 579, Burgess, VA 22432 or Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1 Reedville, VA 22539. Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock is handling the arrangements.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019