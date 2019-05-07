Home

Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA 22485
(540) 775-5522
Mattie Martin Rose Obituary
Mattie Martin-Rose, 82 of Westmoreland County passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born March 14, 1937 to Dr. Walter Jones and Bertha Wolfrey. Mattie was the former owner of a florist and always had a love for the beauty of flowers.
Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Cecil L. Rose; a son, Gary Martin (Melanie); two stepdaughters, Karen Hattenback (Roy) and Deborah St. Clair (Kevin); sister, Nettie Deel; grandchildren, Lindsay Martin and Corey Martin; nine step-grandchildren and 18 step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at noon Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the King George Church of God, 8095 Kings Hwy, King George where the family received friends 2 hours prior to the funeral service. Following the service burial took place at 3:00 PM at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA 22042.
Memorial contributions may be made to King George Church of God, Colonial Beach Fire and/or Colonial Beach Rescue.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on May 8, 2019
