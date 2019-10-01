Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen "Marnie" Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen "Marnie" Shoemaker Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen "Marnie" Shoemaker Barnes Obituary
Maureen "Marnie" Shoemaker Barnes, 70, of Hague, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. in Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel, Warsaw, Virginia.
On December 5, 1948, Marnie was born aboard USMC Base Quantico in Virginia to the late Major Louie F. and Stella Shoemaker. After moving to Westmoreland County, she graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Montross. After high school, she attended Virginia Commonwealth University.
Marnie is reunited with her beloved husband, Herbert Allen Barnes, who preceded her in death in 2008. In life, the two enjoyed many adventures - traveling, boating and working together. She was co-owner with her husband of Barnes Real Estate, Inc. until 2004.
She was an animal lover with a particular fondness for cats, and throughout the years, many found refuge in her care. She loved gardening and book club, and she and Herb both volunteered with the Westmoreland Players Theater Group.
Marnie is survived by her mother-in-law Lottie Barnes; sister-in-law Elizabeth Ann Carpenter, and her husband, Wayne, of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law John William Barnes Sr., of Coles Point; nieces and nephews, Deborah Cordell, John "Hap" Barnes, Jr., Lisa Neunlist, Doug Carpenter; and, many dear friends.
In keeping with Marnie's spirit of giving, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Marnie's name be made to one of the following: Wendy's Feline Friends, 1228 Holly Vista Drive, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, or to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Online condolences may be made to ww.welchfuneralhomeva.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen "Marnie"'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now