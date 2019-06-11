Mildred Virginia "Jenny" Smith, age 77, of Warsaw left her Earthly life on Friday, June 7, 2019. Jenny was the daughter of Thomas W. Smith and Grace Tallent Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Richmond County and a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.

Jenny loved her family dearly and was a wonderful daughter, a loving sister and an adoring aunt. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Ida Bromley; her brother, Grayson Smith; her nieces and nephews, David Bromley, Edward Smith, Allen Smith, Diane Bell, Penny Fredricksen, James Smith, LuAnn Smith, Mark Smith, Keith Smith, and Tommy Dameron; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a number of dear friends. Jennie was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Ruth Kidwell, Hugh Smith, T.W. Smith and Louis Smith; and nephews, Johnny Smith and Leonard Dameron.

During her professional life Jenny cared for others as a Nurse's Aide and her compassionate touch brought much comfort to those for whom she cared. Retirement brought her more time to do the things she loved, reading the Bible, doing crossword puzzles and playing Bingo, but Jenny also used her retirement to continue her thoughtfulness towards others. She learned to knit and made countless knitted caps for needy infants. Her kindness and her gentle ways will be greatly missed.



A funeral service for Jenny was held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Totuskey Baptist Church in Haynesville. Reverend David Dunaway officiated. Her family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial followed in the Totuskey Baptist Church cemetery. Jenny's family requests that you make a donation in her memory to the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Grayson Smith, 152 Smithville Lane, Warsaw, Virginia 22572. Published in Northern Neck Group on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary