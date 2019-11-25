|
|
Myrtle "Mopsy" Louise Davenport Phillips was born on July 2, 1934, in Los Angeles, California to Edith L. and Joseph Davenport. She loved the stories about Peter Cottontail and everyone called her Mopsy after her favorite character. She attended local Catholic schools in Los Angeles and graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in education. She met Don Phillips while attending college and they married on September 12, 1956, three months after they graduated. They enjoyed 63 years together. Along with her work as a teacher and as the spouse of an Army officer, she raised three sons and a daughter. She retired from Hallmark Corporation and moved to Heathsville, where she and Don became school volunteers and education advocates. They became involved in, and served on, numerous organizations and non-profits in the surrounding area. Together, they helped co-found the Northumberland County-based after-school program called People Helping People, which provided tutoring and mentoring to middle and high schoolers needing or wanting extra academic help. In addition, they raised money for scholarships to help local students go to college. In 2000, Mopsy began the first of her three terms as member of the Northumberland County School Board; she served as its Vice Chair and as the Virginia School Board Association Chair of the Eastern Region (2011-2012). She worshiped at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church for over twenty years.
Her parents, Edith L. and Joseph Davenport, and brother Joseph Davenport, Jr. proceeded her in death.
Mopsy is survived by her husband, Col. Don Phillips (Ret); children Don Anthony Phillips, Kimberley Phillips Boehm, Michael Lee Phillips, and Mark Richmond Phillips; her children's spouses, Dawna Ross Phillips, Marcus F. Boehm, Lisa Savage Phillips, and Dolly Breen Phillips; and grandchildren, Peter and Nina Shmorhun; Don Ross and Dana Phillips; Michael and Matthew Phillips; Mark and Shanti Phillips; and her dear cousins Richmona Dunn Jones and Richmond Dunn.
Mopsy was a tireless advocate for children in Northumberland County and one of her greatest joys in life was watching them finish high school and go on to college. Memorials may be given to the Myrtle L. Phillips Scholarship Fund to support students graduating from Northumberland High School and attending college or to the Kilmarnock Boys & Girls Club.
The family of Mopsy expresses gratitude to Dr. Kevin McGrath and staff at Bayside Interns, the staff and Hospice Staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living.
Visitation will be held on December 1, 2019, 6 p.m. at the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home, Burgess, Virginia. Funeral services will take place at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church in Kilmarnock on December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael T. Orlawsky, Pastor, officiating. Mopsy will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Arrangements are by Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home in Burgess.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 26, 2019