Nada Irene Balderson

Nada Irene Balderson Obituary
Nada Irene Balderson, 74, of Montross, died April 5, 2019 at Riverside-Tappahannock Hospital after a long illness. She was born May 12, 1944 in Biloxi, MS.
She was the daughter of the late Randolph Kennon Balderson and Virginia Mabel Jenkins Balderson Rose. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two children, Pamela Ann Griffith and an unnamed son, Griffith.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Kimberly Griffith Swann (Frankie) and her son, Robert Clarence Griffith, III (Susan), and four granddaughters. She is also survived by her brother, William "Willie" Randolph Balderson (Patricia).
Per her wishes, there will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 17, 2019
