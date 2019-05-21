Resources More Obituaries for Nancy McFadden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Lynn Cole McFadden

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Lynn Cole McFadden, 80, of Montross, formerly of New York City, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Lynn had many talents, many friends, and varied interests and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Born in Charlottesville she grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia where she attended Sacred Heart grade school, Ramsey junior high school and Beaver high school (class of 1955). She graduated from Hollins College near Roanoke in 1959 with a BS degree in Mathematics. After graduation she moved to New York City, where she lived for almost five decades, before moving to Cabin Point near Montross and retiring. Before and after being a stay-at-home mother for 15 years, Lynn had a long, varied, and successful career in the financial services industry (Smith Barney and Brean Murray, Foster Securities), and the textile industry (Wamsutta Mills). Until retiring, Lynn worked for many years as Executive Assistant to the CEO and event planner for the women's fashion company, The Worth Collection.

Lynn was a genius at organization and getting things done. She took on any task and made it look easy from raising children, to selling investment products and women's clothing, to planning fashion shows and running barn sales - always making friends along the way. She was a devoted member of The Southampton Garden Club and the Episcopal Church, enjoyed vacations on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida where she owned a home for many years, and shared her life with her family, friends and several beloved dogs and cats. In retirement she was a member of Cople Episcopal Parish where she was an usher, lay reader, and a member of the Vestry and served as Register and later as Senior Warden. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, gardening, playing bridge, and watching and feeding the hummingbirds, wild turkeys and deer in her back yard.

Lynn is survived by her son, Ashton McFadden of New York; daughter, Clarissa McFadden (Marcus Winn) of San Francisco and five grandchildren, Delancey, Eliza, Battle, Charlotte, and Noelle. Also left to cherish her memory are her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Barbara Cole. Lynn was predeceased by her first husband, Tony McFadden and her second husband, Nick Milos.

A Memorial service to honor the life of Lynn will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Yeocomico Episcopal Church,1233 Old Yeoocmico Road, Kinsale, followed by a reception in Ameslee Hall.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor your favorite memory of Lynn by making a donation to Cople Episcopal Parish, P.O. Box 249, Kinsale, Virginia 22488. Published in Northern Neck Group on May 22, 2019