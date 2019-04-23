Resources More Obituaries for Noah Talbert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Noah Scott Talbert

Obituary Condolences Flowers Noah Scott Talbert of King George went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He is the son of Kathryn Ann Beddoo and Joseph Vernon Talbert of King George. He is also survived by his sister, Gabrielle Elizabeth Smallwood of Weyers Cave; maternal grandparents, George Henry Beddoo III, Jane Martin McGill and Valerie Miller Beddoo of Montross, and Sarah Davis Jones of King George; paternal grandparents, Jody Scott Talbert of King George, Loretha Mae Talbert of Ft. Meyers, FL; and his great-grandmother, Opal Ruth Martin of Montross. Noah was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Reverend Roy Cecil Davis and Melva Fuller Davis of Chatham, George Henry Beddoo II, Kathryn Sanford Beddoo, and Eugene Martin of Montross; paternal great-grandparents, Fred Vernon Bartram and Anni Bartram of Copperas Cove, TX and Joseph Nathaniel Talbert and Chestine Louise Talbert of Salisbury, NC ; great-uncle, Eugene Martin II of Winston-Salem, NC; and two blessed siblings.

Noah knew only his family's love and the Lord's peace while he graced us with his precious little life. He was here for the time the Lord needed him to be here to show us His love and give us a very minuet understanding of what the Father did for us in John 3:16. As his Mommy and Daddy, we have not known such love, strength, peace, and mercy as we have during this time; 3 hours old or 30 years old, that's your baby and not even death can shake that kind of love. To think that when his little eyes opened and the first thing he saw was the face of Jesus, that is a beautiful thing to think about during this heart-wrenching time. The day our son was born was the most amazing and most heartbreaking day of our lives. In the weeks that followed, the Lord placed it on our hearts to have our celebration on Easter as that is the day that makes all of this okay and causes death to lose its sting. Easter is the celebration that we were given Jesus Christ, not to condemn, but to shepherd the lost and to love us where we are. Jesus conquered the grave and that gives us hope. His resurrection was justification that He has the power to remove sin and spiritual death. We thank the Lord for His only son Jesus, for every day we were blessed to have our only son with us and that He chose us as Noah's parents. "Some people dream of Angels but we held one in our arms."

A wake was held Saturday at Nomini Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Taylor officiating. A celebration of life and interment was held Easter Sunday at the family residence in King George. Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 24, 2019