Norma Catherine Headley Kines, 93, of Harryhogan departed her earthly life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Norma was the daughter of the late Gerald Conway Headley and Nellie Hayden Headley.
She was a member of Henderson United Methodist Church and a retiree of the Bank of Callao. Norma was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Godlieb Kines, Sr.; sisters, Ruth Headley Smither, Geraldine Headley Evans, and Doris Headley Lapin; and brother Gerald C. Headley, Jr. Norma is survived by her sisters, Clara Headley Bryant and Eleanor Headley Jones; son, John G. Kines, Jr.; daughter, Norma Karen Kines Paone; daughter-in-law, Linda Brittle Kines, and son-in-law, Domenic Anthony Michael Paone; and three grandchildren, Helen Kristen Kines, Allyson Catherine Paone and Michael Kines Paone.
A funeral service for Norma will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao, Hyacinth area, with visitation at 11 a.m. and the funeral service at noon, with the Reverend Han-Yi officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. A reception for family and friends will be held at Melrose United Methodist Church.
Donations in her memory may be made to Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435 or to Henderson United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 22, Callao, VA 22435.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 29, 2020