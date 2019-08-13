|
|
Patricia Broome Delano, 83, of Heathsville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was a member of Afton United Methodist Church and a retired Assistant Postmaster for USPS. While at the Ophelia Post Office, she would bring coffee anc cookies for all the visitors; an article of which was written in the Washington Post because of her kindness. Patricia loved entertaining and bringing people together; an example of which was the Santa's Raffle Party. She loved any excuse for a party.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Howard Dorman Delano; three sons, Ronald Hairfield (Judy) of Dinwiddie, Richard Hairfield (Christine) of Dinwiddie and Steven Hairfield (Arlene) of Chesterfield; daughter, Jacqueline Morrison (Paul) of Mechanicsville; stepson, Richard Dorman Delano; sister, Sarah Jane Walker (Jerry); nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Neal Broome and Martha Jane Murray Broome; stepdaughter, Patricia Marie Neagle; brothers, Roy and Edgar Broome; and sisters, Doris Barrett and Johnny Felter.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Afton United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven, PO Box 1267, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 14, 2019