Paul Beauchamp Revere, Jr., 70, of Dunnsville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was a retired VDOT Road Equipment Operator who loved his vehicles and lawn mowers and enjoyed tinkering with small engines in his spare time.
Paul is survived by his son, David Revere (Karen); daughter, Paula J. Revere (Arsane Serafin); brother, William "Bill" Revere (Bonnie); sisters, Mary R. Cecil (Milton) and Terry F. Bryant (Troy); four grandchildren, Macey Revere, Hannah Revere, Ashbea R. Wade and Christopher Revere.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Beauchamp Revere, Sr.; mother, Frances Ann King Ferlazzo; son, Lawrence William Revere and brother, David Mark Revere.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Warsaw Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warsaw Baptist Church at PO Box 756 Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 17, 2019