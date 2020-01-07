Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
804-435-1077
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Whaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jones Whaley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Jones Whaley Obituary
Peggy Jones Whaley, 87, of Wicomico Church, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John H. and Easter N. Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband's, Harold E. Sampson, Sr. and Robert Whaley. She is survived by her three children, Peggy Jo Abbott (Allan), Judy Mitchell (Steve), and Harold E. Sampson, Jr. (Linda); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three nieces, Pat Ficklin, Dixie Deihl, and Priscilla Braswell.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wicomico United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wicomico Church. Family received friends at noon Monday at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League, P. O. Box 975, White Stone, VA 22578 or Northumberland Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 305, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -