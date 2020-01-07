|
Peggy Jones Whaley, 87, of Wicomico Church, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John H. and Easter N. Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband's, Harold E. Sampson, Sr. and Robert Whaley. She is survived by her three children, Peggy Jo Abbott (Allan), Judy Mitchell (Steve), and Harold E. Sampson, Jr. (Linda); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three nieces, Pat Ficklin, Dixie Deihl, and Priscilla Braswell.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wicomico United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wicomico Church. Family received friends at noon Monday at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League, P. O. Box 975, White Stone, VA 22578 or Northumberland Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 305, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 8, 2020