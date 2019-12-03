|
Peggy Pruitt Woolard, age 84, of Farnham, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in Morattico on February 1, 1935, to Leon Russell and Etta Mae Walters Pruitt. She spent her childhood on Tangier Island until she was 8 years old.
Peggy was an avid Washington Redskin fan. She loved bingo, NASCAR, and hiding money from Darrell. She was an active member of Totuskey Baptist Church and was very close to everyone in her Sunday school class. Peggy was one of a kind, and others thought highly of her. She will be missed by many.
She is survived her husband, Darrell Woolard; a son, Greg Woolard; a daughter, Rhonda Woolard; three grandchildren, Clay Woolard (Pam), Eric Woolard (Cindy), and Collin Harding (Glen); seven great-grandchildren, Brice, Evan, Paisley, Aidan, Parker, Jaxson, and Carson; a brother, Leon Pruitt; and a sister, Donna Hazzard (George).
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Totuskey Baptist Church with Rev. Tucker LaForce and Rev. David Dunaway officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery Endowment Fund, P. O. Box 1000, Haynesville, VA 22472.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019