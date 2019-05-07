Peter McNair Albert, 62, of Maidens, VA, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was originally from McLean, VA, but called Goochland and Sandy Point, VA, his homes. While living in McLean, he served as a proud volunteer firefighter and EMT. Pete was an avid lover of snow, wind, and water. Some of his passions included, but were not limited to, skiing, paddling, climbing, flying (hot air balloon), scuba diving, and sailing.

Pete was also a member, supporter and committee member of the Young Life Ministry. He dedicated his professional life to serving young individuals, and he especially enjoyed developing programs to serve people of all abilities. He was passionate about designing and managing properties for others to experience God and his creation. Peter obtained his MBA, managed several businesses, and found great satisfaction in being creative, working hard, and collaborating.

Pete was especially known for his faith, love of friends and family, the outdoors, dogs and adventure. He freely shared experiences with others so that they could also know life to the full. His generous spirit and kind heart will be missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Fran two sons, Samuel (Casey) and Benjamin (Emily); brother, Charlie Albert (Patsy); sister, Susan Albert; brother-in-law, John Lawler; nieces and nephews, Daniel Albert, Elyssa Vizzier (Chase), Caroline Vizzier, Michael Athas (Lauren), Margo Athas, Marisa Beck (Matt), Marin Beck, Abigail Bangser (Matt), Simon Bangser, Laura Lawler-Beck (Anna Beck) and Anna-Beth Lawler.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel G. Albert and Lois McNair Albert; and his sister, Joni Albert-Lawler.

A celebration of his life will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave. Richmond, VA 23238.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Young Life Camp Scholarships, P.O. Box 15783 Richmond, VA 23227-5783 or Westview Care & Connect, 1231 Westview Rd. Goochland, VA 23063. Published in Northern Neck Group on May 8, 2019