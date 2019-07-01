Priscilla Ann Bristow, 73, of Tappahannock passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was a longtime member of Beale Memorial Baptist Church and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and community member. Priscilla lived in Tappahannock for 50 years and contributed to her community through various jobs, including bank teller, nursing assistant, and customer service. She was kind, loving, and generous to all she knew and was known for her wholehearted caretaking and dedication to family.

She was preceded in death by James Kenneth, her husband of 52 years, as well as her brother, Gerald Wray Evans. She is survived by her two children, Richard Bristow (Sharon) and Lori Bristow; grandchildren, Phillip, Cole, and Kayleigh Bristow; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Paisley Bristow; siblings, Audrey Rock, Leonard Jenkins, and Geraldine Faye Dutton.

A visitation was held Sunday. June 30, from 4-6:00 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. A memorial service was held Monday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, Virginia; to Beale Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 816, Tappahannock, VA, 22560, or to the at https://www.cancer.org/.