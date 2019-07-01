Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Bristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Ann Bristow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Ann Bristow Obituary
Priscilla Ann Bristow, 73, of Tappahannock passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was a longtime member of Beale Memorial Baptist Church and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and community member. Priscilla lived in Tappahannock for 50 years and contributed to her community through various jobs, including bank teller, nursing assistant, and customer service. She was kind, loving, and generous to all she knew and was known for her wholehearted caretaking and dedication to family.
She was preceded in death by James Kenneth, her husband of 52 years, as well as her brother, Gerald Wray Evans. She is survived by her two children, Richard Bristow (Sharon) and Lori Bristow; grandchildren, Phillip, Cole, and Kayleigh Bristow; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Paisley Bristow; siblings, Audrey Rock, Leonard Jenkins, and Geraldine Faye Dutton.
A visitation was held Sunday. June 30, from 4-6:00 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. A memorial service was held Monday, July 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock.
Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, Virginia; to Beale Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 816, Tappahannock, VA, 22560, or to the at https://www.cancer.org/.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.