Services Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM Funeral 11:00 AM Tibitha Church of God Fleeton , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Rachel Stultz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rachel Elizabeth Lynch Stultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rachel Elizabeth Lynch Stultz left this world and entered Heaven's gates peacefully at her home in Reedville, VA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 5:00pm.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Franklin Stultz; daughters, Peggy Rush & Karen Sine; siblings: Betty Lawson, Mildred Simpson, Thomas Lynch, Bennie Lynch & Gail Irving, five grandchildren , Tara, Timothy, Tyler, Robert & Caleb as well as five great-grandchildren, Addison, Josiah, Evan, Parker & Luke. She is preceded in death by her parents Benny T. Lynch & Eunice Elva Hall Lynch.

Rachel was born on September 4, 1940 in Draper, NC. She graduated from Surrattsville High School in Surrattsville, MD and she married her high school sweetheart Benjamin Stultz. Soon they welcomed their sweet daughter Peggy into their home and 12 years later were surprised by a second daughter Karen. Her children remember her as a loving, Godly mother, who encouraged them to put Jesus first and do their best at every task. She daily lived her Christian life and showed the love of Jesus which drew others to her warm hospitality and lifestyle. She was dedicated to her husband, children, church and any and all who knew her. She was a Sunday School teacher, Christian Life Club Director, Vacation Bible School Leader, Missions coordinator, church treasurer and above all a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Though not perfect, she strove to live for Jesus, being His hands and feet in so many ways.

Rachel worked as a Secretary/Administrative Assistant at Andrews Airforce Base for many years, and later for a short time worked for the FAA, and she retired from the FTC in Washington, DC.

She loved wildlife, and was always truly excited whenever she would spy deer, fox or wild turkey, anywhere, but especially in her own backyard. She spent much time in her sunroom watching the birds she so loved to feed, and being blessed by the occasional bald eagle flying low above the creek. She was a lover of nature and all of God's creation.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers & Hospice of Virginia, who lovingly attended to all of her needs, wants and enabled her final wish of being able to stay in her home. We are especially thankful for Ada Eskridge and for Lori Rice who were so kind, loving and sacrificial in their service to mom and our family.

Viewings are Sunday, June 9th from 5pm - 8pm and Monday, June 10th from

9:30am - 10:45am. The funeral is scheduled for 11am, Monday, June 10th at Tibitha Church of God, Fleeton, VA, followed by interment at Roseland Cemetery in Reedville, VA. A reception to follow at Tibitha Church of God. Flowers are welcome or if you would prefer, donations to the Tibitha Church of God in Memory of Rachel Stultz or Colon Town, a group that helped us greatly during mom's disease and is helping many other family's thru this hardship. https://paltown.org/donate/ Published in Northern Neck Group on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries