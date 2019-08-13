|
Richard was President/Owner of Richard Hinson Exterminating, Inc. He was a member of Milden Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder of the church and as Sunday School Superintendent. He had a long and extensive tenure as a Mason where he served as High Priest Royal Arch Chapter 41. Richard also served as Secretary and Worshipful Master of the Warsaw-Bauman Masonic Lodge #332; District Membership Coordinator; former President of the Rappahannock Shrine Club and the District Deputy Grand Master of the 9th Masonic District. Richard was the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop #203 and coached Little League. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and snow skiing. He was a mentor to many in the community.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Viola Waterfield Hinson; his mother, Margaret Hathaway Hinson; two sons, Michael Kelly Hinson and Marc Anthony Hinson (Christina); three grandchildren, Ayden Lee Hinson, Madelyn Rose Wellford, and Levi Waterfield Hinson; a brother, Joel Reece Hinson; three sisters, Janice Hinson Kilman, Jacquelyn Rae "Jackie" Hinson, and Jennifer Hinson Curran (Jeff); Goddaughter, Rebecca Hailey Curran; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and many friends with whom he had special relationships.
He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" Edward Hinson.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Milden Presbyterian Church with a Masonic service followed by a memorial service with the Rev. David Dunaway officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Milden Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Good Samaritan Fund at Milden Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 31, Sharps, VA 22548 or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 14, 2019