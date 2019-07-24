Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post
Kilmarnock, VA
Robert "Bob" Harris


1939 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Harris Obituary
Robert "Bob" Harris, born July 28, 1939 in Washington D.C., died at home peacefully on July 15, 2019. Bob was a true Renaissance man with many talents and interests, including aviation, motorcycles and cars, especially Corvettes. He was an active member of Memory Lane Car Club, Northern Neck Corvette Club, and American Legion Riders, Northern Neck Chapter. Bob served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief and had a 30 year career with NASA as scientific glassblower and Master Glass Artisan.

He is survived by his wife, Barney; sons, Gregory and Jeffrey; sister, Dyanna Winfield (Ed); grandsons, Luke, Bryan, and Shawn, and was a beloved Uncle Bob to numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post in Kilmarnock on July 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, PO Box 2098, Tappahannock VA 22560
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 25, 2019
