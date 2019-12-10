Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Farrington Jolin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Farrington Jolin Obituary
Robert Farrington Jolin, age 83, of Reedville passed away Friday, November 29 2019.
He was born June 21, 1936, to Robert and Olive Jolin. Robert was retired from the defense industry, most recently Northrop Grumman. He loved sailing and sailed most of his life. Robert had a keen interest in history and genealogy. He loved his family and will be missed by many.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Buckman Hennige; his son, Robert O. Jolin, II (Cathy); a granddaughter, Christa E. Jolin; a brother, John "Jack" Freeman Jolin; a sister, Lois J. Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -