Robert Farrington Jolin, age 83, of Reedville passed away Friday, November 29 2019.
He was born June 21, 1936, to Robert and Olive Jolin. Robert was retired from the defense industry, most recently Northrop Grumman. He loved sailing and sailed most of his life. Robert had a keen interest in history and genealogy. He loved his family and will be missed by many.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Buckman Hennige; his son, Robert O. Jolin, II (Cathy); a granddaughter, Christa E. Jolin; a brother, John "Jack" Freeman Jolin; a sister, Lois J. Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019