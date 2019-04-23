|
Robert L. Sirles, Sr., 74, of Lottsburg, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. Sirles
He is survived by his daughters, Tonya Bednar (Christopher) and Debra Sirles (Terry); one son, Robert L. Sirles, Jr. (JoEllen); three sisters, Molly Echols, Carol Gurey, and Bernie Hurt; five grandchildren, Nicole Lyman, Dustin Bradbury, Jennifer Durham, Christina Kuther, and Samantha Sirles.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Radiant Life Assembly of God, Tappahannock. Interment was private. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 24, 2019