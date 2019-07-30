|
Robert "Rob" Allen Wilson, 56, of Warsaw, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Rob graduated from Rappahannock High School, Warsaw in 1981.
He played varsity basketball, football and ran track while in attendance there. Rob then graduated from James Madison University with a B.S. degree in Management Information Systems in 1985. Rob worked as a Computer Software Developer for AT&T from 1986 to 1995. He became an avid Stock Market Investor and Trader and worked for Loudon County Public Schools from 2001 until his recent passing. Rob enjoyed life and being with his family and many close friends. He loved the outdoors including hiking, camping, canoeing, and missed his devoted dog, Phantom. Rob touched the lives of many people and had special relationships with those who knew him. We all love Rob and will miss him dearly.
Rob is survived by his mother, Sedonia "Donie" Allen Wilson; sister, Nancy Kay Wilson (LeeAnn Steinberg); brother, John "Jay" Edward Wilson (Sue); nephews, Robert Carl Wilson (Emily) and Paul Joseph Wilson; and great-niece, Sloane Sawyer Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bobby" Edward Wilson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Warsaw Baptist Church in Warsaw with the funeral and burial services immediately following at 2 p.m. Reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond County Rescue Squad at 152 Community Park Drive, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Richmond County Animal Shelter at PO Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019