Weldon-Fisher Funeral Home
22883 Kings Highway
Nomini Grove, VA 22572
(804) 472-3233
Robert "Sparky" Branson

Robert "Sparky" Branson Obituary
Robert "Sparky" Branson, 91 of Montross, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heritage Hall Healthcare Center, King George. He retired from Northern Neck Lumber, Warsaw in 2007 after 56 years.
Survivors are his loving wife of 67 years, Alverta Branson; his children, Marjorie Adams, Rosemary Davis, and Robert Edward Branson, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, 1614 Zacata Road, Montross. Viewing Friday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Weldon Fisher Funeral Home, 22883 Kings Hwy, Warsaw.
Published in Northern Neck Group on May 1, 2019
