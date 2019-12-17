|
Romona Ann Southers Jenkins passed away December 11, 2019. She was a member of Welcome Grove Baptist Church. Romona and her seven siblings were raised in the mountains of Virginia. In 1968 she moved to Tappahannock to work at Virginia Elastic shortly after, she met the love of her life, Charles Jenkins. Romona was a devoted wife for 51 years, and was known to many as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, "Memaw," aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. Our hearts are broken that she is gone but we find comfort in knowing that she's reunited with the love of her life, "Dad/Pop Pop."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jenkins; father, Ernest C. Southers, Sr.; brothers, Junior and Danny Southers; mother-in-law and father-in-law, George M. and Virginia Jenkins.
Romona leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ann Ritchie (Owen), Stephanie Whay (Troy), Chuck Jenkins (Tabitha) and Larry Jenkins (Elizabeth); her grandchildren, Lewis Bowen (Jennifer), Violet Self (Jessie), Jedidiah Woodward (Audrey), Andrew Jenkins, Garrett Dodson, Fiona Jenkins, Nathan Waldrop, Sophia Jenkins, Illiana Jenkins, and Delila Jenkins; her great-grandchildren, T.J., Tre, MiKaela, Jayden, and Penelope; her sister-in-law, Esther Callis; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randolph and Edna Jenkins; four sisters, one brother and many many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank, Wanda and Shelby Lee and the doctors and nurses of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Hospice for their wonderful care in her last days.
To Teresa Davis, you were so much more than a best friend to Romona and Charles. Thank you for 40 years of memories, tears, and laughter.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 17, from 11 am to 1 pm at 5124 Menokin Road Warsaw.
Memorial donations can be made to Welch Funeral Home for the Romona Jenkins Fund, 10300 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 18, 2019