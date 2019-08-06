Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee Alexander Obituary
Ronald Lee Alexander, 79, of Heathsville, passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Arlington in 1957. He retired from the printing industry in 1989. Ron owned a boat that he kept at Olverson's Marina which brought his family to the Northern Neck every weekend. Ron and friend, Mike Rinick, built his waterfront home into which he and Peg moved in 1989. He didn't like sitting still. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, gardener and loved working in the yard. He simply loved to just be outdoors doing anything. He loved cruising in his Corvette and belonged to the Northern Neck Corvette Club. He adored his grandchildren, and spending time with them was a highlight of his life. He belonged to the Callao Moose Lodge where he was the Sports Tournament Director. He played pool and he played it well. Lately, with Nancy, Ron became a snowbird-spending his winters in Florida where he picked up golf again and thoroughly enjoyed it. Baseball was a passion and he loved the Washington Nationals. He loved football too; especially cursing at the Redskins.
Ron is survived by his sons, Donald Alexander (Nancy) of Burke and Kirk Alexander (Tammie) of NC; daughter, Kelli Hamblin (Mike) of Heathsville; brother, Wayne Alexander (Annie); sister, Gloria Hall (Wyman); eight grandchildren, Steven, Joey, Mark, Ryan, David, Nicole, Colin, and Brianna; and partner and best friend, Nancy Rinick.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Alexander and Edith Ann Marcey Alexander; and wife, Margaret "Peg" Wolf Alexander.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7990 Northumberland Hwy. Heathsville, VA 22473 or Hospice of Virginia, PO Box 2098, Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now