Ronald Lee Alexander, 79, of Heathsville, passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He graduated from Washington-Lee High School, Arlington in 1957. He retired from the printing industry in 1989. Ron owned a boat that he kept at Olverson's Marina which brought his family to the Northern Neck every weekend. Ron and friend, Mike Rinick, built his waterfront home into which he and Peg moved in 1989. He didn't like sitting still. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, gardener and loved working in the yard. He simply loved to just be outdoors doing anything. He loved cruising in his Corvette and belonged to the Northern Neck Corvette Club. He adored his grandchildren, and spending time with them was a highlight of his life. He belonged to the Callao Moose Lodge where he was the Sports Tournament Director. He played pool and he played it well. Lately, with Nancy, Ron became a snowbird-spending his winters in Florida where he picked up golf again and thoroughly enjoyed it. Baseball was a passion and he loved the Washington Nationals. He loved football too; especially cursing at the Redskins.
Ron is survived by his sons, Donald Alexander (Nancy) of Burke and Kirk Alexander (Tammie) of NC; daughter, Kelli Hamblin (Mike) of Heathsville; brother, Wayne Alexander (Annie); sister, Gloria Hall (Wyman); eight grandchildren, Steven, Joey, Mark, Ryan, David, Nicole, Colin, and Brianna; and partner and best friend, Nancy Rinick.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Alexander and Edith Ann Marcey Alexander; and wife, Margaret "Peg" Wolf Alexander.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7990 Northumberland Hwy. Heathsville, VA 22473 or Hospice of Virginia, PO Box 2098, Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 7, 2019