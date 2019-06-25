|
Ronald Lee Burgess, age 63, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born January 26, 1956 to Webster Lee and Thelma Ray Burgess. Ronnie was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Henderson United Methodist Church. He loved country music, especially Johnny Cash, and his favorite dinner was Kentucky Fried chicken. Ronnie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved jokes and kidding around.
He is survived by his loving uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Joan Reamy.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Henderson United Methodist Church with Rev. Kori Kiss officiating.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 26, 2019