Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Burgess

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Lee Burgess Obituary
Ronald Lee Burgess, age 63, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born January 26, 1956 to Webster Lee and Thelma Ray Burgess. Ronnie was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Henderson United Methodist Church. He loved country music, especially Johnny Cash, and his favorite dinner was Kentucky Fried chicken. Ronnie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved jokes and kidding around.
He is survived by his loving uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Joan Reamy.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Henderson United Methodist Church with Rev. Kori Kiss officiating.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.