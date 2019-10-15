|
Ronald Leslie Wade, 90, of Montross passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Mr. Wade emigrated from Britain in 1978 and made Virginia his adopted home. He was a WWII veteran of the Royal Engineers. Ron, a Fellow of the Royal Horticulture Society, as an expert Horticulturalist who specialized in 18th Century Gardens, spending many years at Stratford Hall restoring the gardens to the way they were during Lee's time. Other hobbies included wine and beer making and he was an avid reader. Mr. Wade was also an ardent fan of the Tottenham Hotspur football club.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; his sons, Les, Steve (Kelly), and John (Carolyn); his grandchildren, Liam Wade, and Kim Hardwick (Corey); and his great-grandchildren, Elliot, Avery, and Marlowe Hardwick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Beatrice Wade; and his first wife, Florence.
The family received friends from 10 – 11 a.m. September 30 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, Fredericksburg, Va.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019