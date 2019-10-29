Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Macdonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose "Kitty" Macdonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose "Kitty" Macdonald Obituary
Rose "Kitty' Macdonald of Colonial Beach, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilation Center in Colonial Beach. She worked at Eastern State Hospital for 26 years as well as the Colonial Service Board in Williamsburg. She is survived by her sister, Dr. Martha Macdonald, several nieces and nephews, and her close friend, Doris Via. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Roderick Macdonald and Sara Macdonald; a brother, Dr. Roderick Macdonald, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Macdonald.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.