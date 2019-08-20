|
|
Ruby Francis Eubank, of Richmond was born August 20, 1928, and went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Eubank; son, George "Brad" Eubank; father and mother, Mervin and Lillian Melton; sisters, Audrey Beasley and Beth Williams; and brothers, Everette and David Melton. She is survived by daughters, Diane Porter (Stephen) and Valerie Howard (Edward); sons, David Eubank (Erica) and Mitchell Eubank (Cindy); grandchildren, Dionne Porter, April Jennings (Chuck), Thomas Goodman (Shannon), Tavis Howard (Amanda), Amber Williams (Philip), Haley Eubank, and Lane Eubank; and 12 great-grandchildren. Francis retired from Giant Food and continued later in life working as cashier at Little River Market in Burgess. Francis, also known as Grandma, would have been 91 on Tuesday, August 20. She loved gathering with family and friends. She enjoyed cookouts, music (especially Elvis), dancing, watching the Steelers play football, and just having fun. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, crocheting and Bingo. Join us as we celebrate her life on Friday, August 23 at 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 21, 2019