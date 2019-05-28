Ruth Edwards Keyser, age 86, of Lottsburg, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born December 30, 1932 to Clarence Rice Edwards and Esther Elizabeth Hurst Edwards. She was the Secretary and Treasurer of Keyser Bros. Seafood and a member of Coan Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and choir member. Ruth loved cooking and gardening and was a member of the Garden Club of the Northern Neck. She also loved windsurfing and swimming. While in her 60s, she windsurfed across the Potomac without a life preserver.

She is survived by a her husband of 68 years, Robert Calvin Keyser; three daughters, Sharon Ruth Keyser (Dr. Phillip Hylemon) of Richmond, Janice Keyser Sherman (Christopher) of Boulder, Colorado, Lisa Keyser Peters (Roy) of Richmond; a sister, Phyllis Gootee of Lottsburg; and five grandchildren, Sonya Sherman, Skylar Sherman, Robert Peters, Charles Peters, and Andrew Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Coan Baptist Church, 2068 Coan Stage Road with Rev. Lee Farmer officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Coan Baptist Church, P. O. Box 156, Heathsville, VA 22473. Published in Northern Neck Group on May 29, 2019